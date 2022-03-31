Wilfred Ndidi injury blow for Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wilfred Ndidi injury blow for Leicester

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 3.27pm
Wilfred Ndidi has a knee injury (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wilfred Ndidi will definitely miss the rest of the season, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said.

The midfielder was expected to sit out the Foxes’ run-in after suffering a knee injury in the Europa Conference League win in Rennes this month.

He has now had surgery and is not due back until pre-season in the summer.

“He’ll be out for the season which is a shame for us. He picked up a nasty injury which he had to have surgery on and he’ll recover for June,” Rodgers said.

“He’ll get ready for next season. It’s a bit unfortunate, he’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. On the other side, Papy Mendy has come in and been great.

“We thought he was leaving in the summer, he wasn’t in the squad and then hardly played in the first half of the season. He has always been a brilliant professional and we gain a player in him.”

Jonny Evans is fit for Saturday’s trip to former club Manchester United after a hamstring issue, along with Marc Albrighton.

Luke Thomas is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury while Jamie Vardy (knee) and Danny Ward (knee) are unavailable.

Leicester’s injuries this season have helped Rodgers change his mind on the introduction of extra substitutes and from next season clubs will be allowed to use five, the Premier League has announced.

He added: “Certainly having experienced it I would be very much in favour of it. In the beginning I was one of the ones who was saying ‘let’s stay with three and see where we’re at and taking a look at it’.

“Having looked at it over the course of the season, primarily for the health of the players, the five substitutions would work much better.

“In European football having been able to make five has allowed us to take off players who were maybe suffering.

“Especially in a season like it’s been for us this year I would have loved to have had an extra couple of subs to help a player recover.”

