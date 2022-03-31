Adebayo Akinfenwa to get guard of honour ahead of Wycombe’s clash with Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Adebayo Akinfenwa to get guard of honour ahead of Wycombe’s clash with Doncaster

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 3.55pm
Adebayo Akinfenwa will be given a guard of honour (Leila Coker/PA)
Wycombe will recognise striker Adebayo Akinfenwa’s contribution to the club with a guard of honour ahead of their League One clash with Doncaster.

The 39-year-old, who is the Chairboys’ record English Football League goalscorer, will retire at the end of the season.

Akinfenwa has only made three League One starts this season so is likely to be on the bench. Manager Gareth Ainsworth could name an unchanged team after five matches unbeaten.

Jordan Obita could return after missing the last three matches through illness, while Curtis Thompson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in February.

Matt Smith is a doubt for Doncaster.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder suffered a dead leg during last weekend’s defeat by Charlton and missed training earlier in the week.

Several other players are also touch and go, including striker Reo Griffiths, who has been struggling with Achilles and hamstring problems but was on the bench against Charlton.

Ethan Galbraith and Mipo Odubeko have both returned from international duty but Jon Taylor (ankle) remains sidelined while Kieran Agard, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Tom Anderson will all miss the rest of the season.

