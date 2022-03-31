Coventry to check on Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Coventry to check on Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.05pm
Coventry defender Kyle McFadzean is a doubt for the visit of Blackburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Coventry defender Kyle McFadzean is a doubt for the visit of Blackburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Coventry duo Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter are doubtful for the visit of Blackburn.

McFadzean (calf), who missed the two matches before the international break, and Jake Clarke-Salter, who was forced off with a groin injury last time out, have both been receiving treatment.

Michael Rose returned to training this week after a two-match Covid absence and could go straight back into the starting line-up.

Fellow defender Todd Kane is also back after a hamstring problem saw him sidelined for two games.

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz is likely to only make the bench having made his comeback from an ankle injury in Chile’s World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay.

The 22-year-old, who has not played club football since mid-February, featured for 80 minutes in midweek but was not scheduled to return home until Thursday evening.

Defender Darragh Lenihan and midfielder Reda Khadra are set to miss out after withdrawing from their respective international squads with injuries picked up before the break.

Jan Paul van Hecke is a doubt with a hamstring problem which forced him to pull out of international duty with Holland Under-21s but fellow defender Ryan Nyambe and midfielder Tayo Edun will return after their recent injuries.

