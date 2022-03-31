Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper in contention for Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper in contention for Leeds

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.07pm
Kalvin Phillips is hoping to return to action for Leeds against Southampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are both in contention to start Leeds’ home game against Southampton.

Phillips and skipper Cooper have been out since December with hamstring injuries and it remains to be seen if either will play the full 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, Mateusz Klich and Diego Llorente, who were all forced out of the recent win at Wolves, are also available, but Patrick Bamford has been ruled out for six weeks after aggravating a long-term foot injury.

Southampton trio Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Nathan Tella are expected to be in contention at Elland Road.

Midfielders Romeu and Smallbone have overcome a stomach issue and coronavirus respectively, while winger Tella has shrugged off a groin problem.

Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has returned to light training following a hamstring injury sustained in December but is unlikely to be involved, while defender Lyanco remains sidelined with a similar issue.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Struijk, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Koch, Forshaw, Phillips, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Shackleton, Greenwood, Bate.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, Walker-Peters, Perraud, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Valery, Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Diallo, Redmond, Tella, Elyounoussi, Djenepo, Walcott, Long, A. Armstrong, Adams, Broja.

