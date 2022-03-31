Roy Hodgson challenges his Watford squad to show the spirit needed for survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson challenges his Watford squad to show the spirit needed for survival

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 4.25pm
Watford manager Roy Hodgson feels his squad have what it takes to secure their Premier League status (Adam Davy/PA)
Watford manager Roy Hodgson feels his squad have what it takes to secure their Premier League status (Adam Davy/PA)

Watford boss Roy Hodgson has challenged his squad to continue showing the fighting spirit needed to battle their way to Premier League survival.

The Hornets sit three points from safety, but have played two matches more than Everton as the top-flight action resumes following the international break.

Having pulled off an unexpected 2-1 win at Southampton in their last match, Hodgson wants more of the same as his squad regroup for a daunting trip to title challengers Liverpool.

“If Watford survive this year, it will be partly because the players have shown themselves to be good enough, but it will be because the spirit is good and they have really wanted it,” Hodgson said.

“You can try to transmit spirit, but it has got to come from the group itself, they have got to accept it and build on it.

“If we do survive, it is because the spirit at the club has been very good.”

A trip to Anfield – where Hodgson was manager for only six months after taking over in the summer of 2010 – is hardly the most ideal place to expect to kickstart a survival bid.

Nevertheless, former England boss Hodgson, appointed to replace Claudio Ranieri at the end of January, feels his side just have to focus on their own performance.

“Every time you play a team like Liverpool away from home you know the odds are stacked against you,” Hodgson said at a press conference reported by the club.

“There is no secret to how good they are or why they are good, the quality of their players and the quality of their work.

“All we can do is hope that we are able to produce a performance on the day that will give us a result.”

Watford had most of the first-team squad away on international duty, so will assess their options ahead of Saturday’s early kick-off at Anfield.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou is set to be available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

“We always try to work on things in training, and it is a constant process of trying to improve the way we defend and attack,” Hodgson said.

“It has been good to have some time with the players in that respect, but we have had to accept that some of the players we would like to have involved have been away on international duty.

“Our players have come back from Africa, they have been with us today, but not in a position to train so we will only have tomorrow morning in terms of absolute preparation.

“But that is the same for everyone else – Liverpool will be in exactly the same position as we are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier