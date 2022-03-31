Mark Travers set to start Bournemouth’s clash with Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth expect to have goalkeeper Mark Travers available for their Championship clash with Bristol City.

Travers pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad because of a slight thigh problem but he has been training with the Cherries.

Winger Robbie Brady is available after recovering from a calf problem but Kieffer Moore and Junior Stanislas remain sidelined.

Moore is stepping up his recovery from a broken foot and is now out on the grass as he builds up to a return.

Bristol City will be without Antoine Semenyo, Tomas Kalas and Joe Williams.

Semenyo limped off against West Brom two weeks ago after experiencing more problems with his troublesome right knee and he will not be rushed back.

Kalas will miss a fourth game with a groin problem, while a hamstring injury again keeps out Williams, although he could return against Peterborough next weekend.

Alex Scott is fit to return from his ankle injury and George Tanner is closing in on a return from the hamstring issue he suffered in December.