Hartlepool to asses fitness of Luke Molyneux ahead of their clash with Salford By Press Association March 31 2022, 5.05pm Luke Molyneux will be assessed for Hartlepool (Richard Sellers/PA) Luke Molyneux will be assessed for Hartlepool ahead of their clash with Salford. The midfielder was taken off the field on a stretcher after a challenge from James Perch against Mansfield in midweek. Marcus Carver will also be checked after missing the midweek game through illness. Ben Killip will be looking to keep his spot in goal after returning to start against the Stags. Salford could make changes ahead of the trip to the Suit Direct Stadium. Both goalkeeper Tom King and left-back Ibou Touray have been away on international duty and could be involved for the Pools clash. The Ammies are likely to be without Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Ian Henderson, who are all doubtful. Gary Bowyer's side are currently 10 games unbeaten and sit 11th in League Two.