Sport

Barnsley remain without Cauley Woodrow for Reading clash

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 5.09pm
Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow remains sidelined through injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi remains without forward Cauley Woodrow for the visit of Reading.

Woodrow has been sidelined with a knee injury since December and although he is nearing a return, Saturday’s game will be too soon for the 27-year-old.

Defender Aapo Halme is also out for another two weeks after suffering a reaction to his recent injury in training.

Striker Victor Adeboyejo (cheekbone) is back in full training, while Callum Styles and Michal Helik came through international duties unscathed.

Interim Reading boss Paul Ince has been dealt a double blow with Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Meite ruled out for the rest of the season.

Both players picked up injuries in the victory over Blackburn on March 19 and will not feature for the rest of the campaign.

Rinomhota suffered a knee injury and Ince revealed he had “ripped some muscle off the bone”, while Meite picked up an ankle problem.

Alen Halilovic remains out for a further two weeks with a thigh injury, but on-loan defender Baba Rahman has returned to training for the first time since Ince’s arrival after receiving treatment at parent club Chelsea.

