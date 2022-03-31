Tranmere duo Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard pushing to start against Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tranmere duo Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard pushing to start against Carlisle

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 5.13pm
Tranmere’s Jay Spearing is pushing for a return to the starting XI (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tranmere duo Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard are both pushing for starts in Saturday’s League Two clash at home to Carlisle.

Midfielder Spearing and striker Maynard were both unused substitutes for last weekend’s defeat at Colchester following injury but are set to be fit enough to start.

Midfielder Kieron Morris, who has been out with a shoulder issue, is also ready to return.

Forward Paul Glatzel is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson may look to freshen up his side following Tuesday’s defeat at Rochdale.

Midfielder Danny Devine could come into contention after coming off the bench against Dale.

Defender Corey Whelan and midfielder Jon Mellish both started that game after going off against Bristol Rovers on Saturday so could be rested.

Captain Callum Guy is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

