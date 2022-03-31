Tranmere duo Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard pushing to start against Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tranmere duo Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard are both pushing for starts in Saturday’s League Two clash at home to Carlisle.

Midfielder Spearing and striker Maynard were both unused substitutes for last weekend’s defeat at Colchester following injury but are set to be fit enough to start.

Midfielder Kieron Morris, who has been out with a shoulder issue, is also ready to return.

Forward Paul Glatzel is set to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson may look to freshen up his side following Tuesday’s defeat at Rochdale.

Midfielder Danny Devine could come into contention after coming off the bench against Dale.

Defender Corey Whelan and midfielder Jon Mellish both started that game after going off against Bristol Rovers on Saturday so could be rested.

Captain Callum Guy is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.