Sport

Antony Evans and Nick Anderton expected to miss out again for Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 5.19pm
Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton is a doubt once again (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton is a doubt once again (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol Rovers are again expected to be without Antony Evans and Nick Anderton for the Sky Bet League Two match against Bradford.

Midfielder Evans (calf) and left-back Anderton, who failed a late fitness test on a muscle problem, both missed the defeat at Carlisle, which saw Rovers’ four-game winning run come to an end.

Defender Josh Grant could make a welcome return to the squad if he comes through training after missing 13 games with a knee injury.

Forward Leon Clarke is also pushing for a start, while midfielder Jon Nolan (knee) is closing in on a return, but Alex Rodman (foot) is a long-term absentee.

Bradford boss Mark Hughes has reported no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

Winger Charles Vernam, fit again after missing nearly two months with a hamstring problem, is pressing for a recall to the side after coming off the bench during the second half against Newport.

Forwards Abo Eisa and Lee Angol are both back in training with the squad following their respective hamstring issues but are not yet ready to return.

Striker Tom Elliott, though, has suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee problem, so is not set to be involved.

