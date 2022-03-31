Lewie Coyle and Tyler Smith back in contention for Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lewie Coyle and Tyler Smith back in contention for Hull

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 5.37pm
Lewie Coyle is fit again after a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lewie Coyle is fit again after a hamstring injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hull pair Lewie Coyle and Tyler Smith are both back in contention for the home game against Huddersfield.

Defender Coyle has been out since mid-February, while striker Smith missed the home defeat to Luton before the international break.

Boss Shota Arveladze is hopeful Keane Lewis-Potter, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss and Harvey Cartwright all return from international duty unscathed.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram is expected to keep his place ahead of Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter, while Randell Williams and  Josh Emmanuel remain long-term absentees.

Huddersfield have been a dealt a blow with confirmation on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has suffered a set back in his recovery from a foot injury.

Head coach Carlos Corberan has no new injury worries.

However, he will check on his returning internationals Levi Colwill, Sorba Thomas, Danel Sinani and Scott High.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg (knee) is hoping to be back in contention, but Ryan Schofield (shoulder), Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo (both knee) are still out.

