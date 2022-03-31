Lewie Coyle and Tyler Smith back in contention for Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull pair Lewie Coyle and Tyler Smith are both back in contention for the home game against Huddersfield.

Defender Coyle has been out since mid-February, while striker Smith missed the home defeat to Luton before the international break.

Boss Shota Arveladze is hopeful Keane Lewis-Potter, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss and Harvey Cartwright all return from international duty unscathed.

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram is expected to keep his place ahead of Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter, while Randell Williams and Josh Emmanuel remain long-term absentees.

Huddersfield have been a dealt a blow with confirmation on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has suffered a set back in his recovery from a foot injury.

Head coach Carlos Corberan has no new injury worries.

However, he will check on his returning internationals Levi Colwill, Sorba Thomas, Danel Sinani and Scott High.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg (knee) is hoping to be back in contention, but Ryan Schofield (shoulder), Rolando Aarons and Alex Vallejo (both knee) are still out.