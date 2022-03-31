England beat South Africa and everyone celebrated – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association March 31 2022, 5.47pm A big win over South Africa gave England plenty to celebrate (Martin Hunter/Photosport via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 31. Cricket England are into another World Cup final. This group ❤️A difficult start but we've stayed together, kept smiling and we're #CWC22 finalists! pic.twitter.com/Wh6mEpSKUF— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 31, 2022 Proud 🌹 https://t.co/C5Oogrb9oQ— Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 31, 2022 Amazing comeback after the start to the tournament – old enemies collide once again! #ENGvAUS https://t.co/I3bjazh6ek— Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 31, 2022 Boooom…. Can’t wait for Sunday 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/fE6IDi3Oio— Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) March 31, 2022 Congratulations to @Heatherknight55 and @ECB_cricket woman’s World Cup team for making the final 🙌🏻— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 31, 2022 🔥 https://t.co/UQEcg3uTjA— Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) March 31, 2022 Sophie Ecclestone shone with the ball. Thank you 💙💙 #UTFT https://t.co/clF2ggqxf0— Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) March 31, 2022 And Danni Wyatt hit a special century. Yessssss @Danni_Wyatt 💯💯 #ENGvSA #CWC22— Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 31, 2022 Love watching @Danni_Wyatt .. What a time to produce an innings of pure class .. England v Aussie final looks tasty .. #ICCWomensWorldCup2022— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 31, 2022 Meanwhile, back in England… Play cricket in March they said.It'll be fun they said. pic.twitter.com/yki7TgBtiO— Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) March 31, 2022 Formula One F1 is going to Vegas. We going Vegas, baby— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) March 31, 2022 Forgive me for my sin city here we come baby— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) March 31, 2022 VEGAS BABY!!!! 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/NJeqYqGj51— Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) March 31, 2022 ALL IN! 🎰🃏 Vegas 2023 baby! 😎 pic.twitter.com/7yb4ILNyEn— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 31, 2022 Viva… pic.twitter.com/yn4W4EW4OF— Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 31, 2022 Football Happy birthdays. Happy Birthday, @JTanganga99! 🎈One of our own. ✊ pic.twitter.com/2aJDZbyM9T— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 31, 2022 Disappointment for Victor Lindelof. Thank you Sweden for your amazing support. Sorry we couldn’t finish the job. We’ll be back🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/cslCxp2zi1— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) March 31, 2022 NFL Tom Brady paid tribute to his outgoing head coach Bruce Arians. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) Gymnastics Simone Biles was chilling. on wednesday’s we wear pink & drink wine 🍷💕 pic.twitter.com/4fOfqNuua9— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 31, 2022 Ice Hockey Britain’s NHL hopeful Liam Kirk is nearing a return from injury. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Liam Kirk (@kirky1424) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier England reach World Cup final with convincing victory over South Africa Tributes pour in as Jermain Defoe hangs up boots – Thursday’s sporting social Kalvin Phillips shares backstage snap with Stormzy – Thursday’s sporting social Ecclestone is number one and Button’s wedding snaps – Tuesday’s sporting social