Darts player Ted Hankey charged with sex assault

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 6.15pm
Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault (PA)
Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault (PA)

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said the 54-year-old has been charged in relation to an incident in Cheshire in September last year.

A police spokesman said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge Edward Hankey with the sexual assault of a woman.

“The CPS made the decision to charge the 54-year-old after reviewing a file of evidence from Cheshire Constabulary.”

The former professional darts player, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, has been released on bail and will appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, police said.

Hankey, whose nickname is The Count, is a two-time World Professional Darts champion.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009.

In December last year it was announced Hankey was withdrawing from the World Seniors Darts Championship, held in February.

