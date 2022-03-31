Charlton defender Chris Gunter back for Lincoln game after international duty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton welcome back Wales defender Chris Gunter for the visit of Lincoln in Sky Bet League One.

Gunter missed last weekend’s victory at Doncaster due to international duty.

The Addicks have no fresh fitness concerns and midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey is nearing his first appearance of the season after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Forster-Caskey has now made three appearances for the Addicks’ under-23s side and played a full part in training as he builds up his fitness.

The Imps will check on a number of players ahead of the trip to The Valley.

Adam Jackson (head injury), Cohen Bramall (hamstring) and Teddy Bishop (knee) were all forced off in last week’s defeat at Shrewsbury and must prove their fitness.

Joe Walsh could also be doubtful with a knock.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (England Under-19s) and Lewis Fiorini (Scotland Under-21s) both return from international duty.