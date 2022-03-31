Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife back from ban to face Scunthorpe By Press Association March 31 2022, 7.33pm Forest Green Rovers’ Udoka Godwin-Malife is set to return from suspension (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is available again after suspension as the Sky Bet League Two leaders host bottom side Scunthorpe. Godwin-Malife has served a two-match ban for his sending off against Bradford. Fellow defender Dom Bernard could also return after an ankle injury. Rovers manager Rob Edwards has no other fitness concerns in his squad. Scunthorpe are again without defensive pair Ross Millen and Mason O’Malley. The pair are making progress in their recoveries from injury but will not be rushed. Midfielder Anthony Grant is also missing as he completes a three-match ban. Tom Pugh and Lewis Thompson remain on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Accrington duo Toby Savin and Tommy Leigh back from bans to face Cheltenham Hibs defender Ryan Porteous banned for four games after red card appeal rejected Jordan Turnbull remains suspended for Salford’s clash with Scunthorpe Bradford rewarded for hard work in Forest Green win, says Mark Hughes