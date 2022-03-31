Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife back from ban to face Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife back from ban to face Scunthorpe

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 7.33pm
Forest Green Rovers’ Udoka Godwin-Malife is set to return from suspension (Leila Coker/PA)
Forest Green Rovers’ Udoka Godwin-Malife is set to return from suspension (Leila Coker/PA)

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is available again after suspension as the Sky Bet League Two leaders host bottom side Scunthorpe.

Godwin-Malife has served a two-match ban for his sending off against Bradford.

Fellow defender Dom Bernard could also return after an ankle injury.

Rovers manager Rob Edwards has no other fitness concerns in his squad.

Scunthorpe are again without defensive pair Ross Millen and Mason O’Malley.

The pair are making progress in their recoveries from injury but will not be rushed.

Midfielder Anthony Grant is also missing as he completes a three-match ban.

Tom Pugh and Lewis Thompson remain on the sidelines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier