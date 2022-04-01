Football rumours: Barcelona gearing up for Antonio Rudiger swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Football rumours: Barcelona gearing up for Antonio Rudiger swoop

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 7.31am
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could be heading for Spain (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could be heading for Spain (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Barcelona are reportedly set to make an offer for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. The Telegraph says the Spanish giants are looking to take advantage of the financial sanctions on the Stamford Bridge club as they open talks with the 29-year-old, who is believed to want a deal worth around £200,000 a week, plus a big signing-on fee.

The paper also says Barca are looking to sign Rudiger’s team-mates Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Christensen is expected to head to Spain on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, while Barcelona are keeping tabs on Azpilicueta despite the 32-year-old recently triggering a 12-month extension with Chelsea.

Leicester City v Rennes – UEFA Europa Conference League – Round of Sixteen – First Leg – King Power Stadium
Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans could be on the move (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Elsewhere, the Telegraph reports Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is set to depart the King Power Stadium. The club are believed to have placed a £25million price tag on the 24-year-old, who has thus far been reluctant to sign a new deal.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are ready to move on from midfielder Douglas Luiz, with manager Steven Gerrard looking to sign a new holding midfielder for next season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Djed Spence: The Daily Mirror reports Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all interested in the 21-year-old Middlesbrough defender, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town – Emirates FA Cup – Fifth Round – City Ground
Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence in action for Nottingham Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Christopher Nkunku: RB Leipzig will listen to offers of £63.3m or more for the 24-year-old midfielder, according to ESPN.

