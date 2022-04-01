Craig Gordon and Billy Gilmour in contention for SFWA top international player

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon and 20-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour are among the contenders for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association top international player.

The pair are among a five-strong shortlist for the William Hill Men’s International Player of the Year award.

Kieran Tierney, Lyndon Dykes and John McGinn are also among the nominations in a competitive field with Scotland going eight games unbeaten.

Gordon has kept five clean sheets during that run after regaining the number-one jersey from David Marshall this season.

The 39-year-old Hearts goalkeeper made a string of impressive saves during Scotland’s 2-2 draw with Austria on Tuesday, when he won his 65th cap.

Gilmour has been a consistently high performer since winning the man-of-the-match award on his first Scotland start, in last summer’s European Championship clash with England.

The Chelsea player has played in all eight games of Scotland’s unbeaten run despite not always being a regular starter for loan club Norwich.

QPR striker Dykes became the first Scotland player to score in four consecutive internationals since 1969.

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn – who scored against Israel and Austria this season and captained his country against Poland last week – is in line to win the award for a third year running.

Arsenal defender Tierney netted his first Scotland goal against Austria this week.

The Scottish Football Writers have also launched an inaugural Glen’s Vodka Women’s International Player of the Year award this season with a shortlist still to be confirmed.