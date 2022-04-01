Brighton remain without Adam Webster and Adam Lallana for Norwich clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brighton remain without Adam Webster and Adam Lallana for Norwich clash

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 10.25am
Adam Lallana is still not fully match fit from a hamstring problem (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Brighton are still without defender Adam Webster and midfielder Adam Lallana as they host bottom side Norwich in the Premier League.

The pair are both nearing returns from groin and hamstring injuries respectively, but the visit of the struggling Canaries, who have lost their last six league games, comes too soon.

Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo is out of contention after returning late from international duty due to illness, but Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister is fit despite a knock in World Cup qualifying.

Norwich will hand a late fitness test to American striker Josh Sargent, who rolled his ankle in training.

Captain Grant Hanley (Covid-19) and fellow defender Christoph Zimmermann (eye infection) will both be available again, but full-backs Brandon Williams (ankle) and Max Aarons (hamstring/illness) are still not fully fit.

Turkey defender Ozan Kabak, on a season loan from Schalke, suffered a potentially serious hamstring injury while on international duty. Forward Adam Idah (knee) and centre-half Andrew Omobamidele (back) continue their own rehabilitation.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Veltman, Moder, Dunk, Duffy, March, Bissouma, Trossard, Mac Allister, Gross, Lamptey, Maupay, Leonard, Alzate, Welbeck, Sarmiento, Mwepu, McGill, Ferguson, Roberts, Offiah.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Byram, Gibson, Hanley, Giannoulis, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Sargent, Pukki, Gunn, Zimmermann, Tomkinson, Sorensen, Lees-Melou, Dowell, Placheta, Rupp, Rowe.

