Richard Keogh hoping to return for Blackpool’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Richard Keogh will push hard to be back in action for Blackpool’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest.

The centre-back has been out of action since suffering a calf problem in the 1-1 draw with Coventry on February 8.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley hopes to be able to welcome back several long-term absentees after the international break.

Keshi Anderson (hamstring), Chris Maxwell (quad), Luke Garbutt (knee), Jordan Gabriel (hamstring) and Matty Virtue (knee) have all missed major chunks of the season.

Forest striker Lewis Grabban is closing in on a playing return having been out of action since January with an ankle complaint.

The 34-year-old will be handed a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s Blackpool trip.

Boss Steve Cooper hopes Grabban will be able to play a key role in the final run to the end of the season.

Max Lowe (groin), Steve Cook (ankle) and Scott McKenna (hamstring) are all still sidelined.