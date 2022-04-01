A top-six place is ours to lose, says Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

A top-six place is ours to lose, says Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 11.19am
Ryan Edwards is eyeing Europe (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ryan Edwards is eyeing Europe (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ryan Edwards admits Dundee United will be kicking themselves if they fail to make the top six after putting themselves in a strong position going into the last two games before the cinch Premiership split.

There are seven teams still in with a genuine shout of claiming the last three places in the top half alongside Celtic, Rangers and Hearts, which would allow them to continue their pursuit of a place in the Europa Conference League.

United – who play Hibernian away on Saturday and then Dundee at home next weekend – are currently fourth, two points ahead of the chasing pack, but back-to-back setbacks in those matches could see them slip into the bottom six and miss out on the chance to qualify for Europe.

“Looking at it points-wise, a place in the top six is probably ours to lose,” said defender Edwards. “It’s in our hands. We know if we win at Hibs, it will probably all but secure top six for us.

“We don’t just want top six though, we want that fourth spot because we know what the prize is for finishing there in terms of European football.

“I’m led to believe that if we finish fourth, we might only have to play one qualifier to get into the group stages, which is all the motivation you need. I don’t think many boys in the squad have played in Europe so it’s a massive incentive for us.”

United will be backed by around 2,000 travelling supporters at Easter Road as they bid to claim their top-six berth and boost their chances of getting into Europe.

Fifth-place Hibs are in desperate need of a positive result to stay in the top six as they face a trip to in-form Hearts in their last game before the split.

And Edwards is inspired by memories of United’s last trip to Leith when they produced arguably their best display of the season to win 3-0 in October.

“It’s a massive game for both teams,” said Edwards. “If we win on Saturday, it puts Hibs to bed and they can’t catch us (before the split).

“If we can get anywhere close to the performance we had at Easter Road the last time, we’ll be in for a good day. We’ve got a massive following behind us.

“We’ve sold out the whole of the bottom tier in the away end, I believe they’ve opened up the top tier, so I can’t wait to see the United fans there, singing loud and clear, and cheering us on to hopefully the three points and the top six.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier