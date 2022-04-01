Rangers have ‘let down many, many fans’ after pulling out of Sydney Super Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rangers have ‘let down many, many fans’ after pulling out of Sydney Super Cup

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 12.21pm Updated: April 1 2022, 2.41pm
Sydney Super Cup organisers have hit back at Rangers (PA)
Organisers of the Sydney Super Cup have accused Rangers of letting their fans down and refuted allegations they had reneged on aspects of the contract.

Rangers announced on Thursday that they would not take part in the tournament in Australia in November, which would have seen them play Celtic abroad for the first time.

Tickets for the tournament went on sale in mid-March but Rangers claimed organisers were “unwilling to fulfil their commitments” to the Ibrox club.

In a statement posted on the website of host venue, the Accor Stadium, the co-promoters of the tournament, TEG Sport and Left Field Live, said: “We were disappointed to wake up this morning to Rangers FC’s statement that it will not be participating in the Sydney Super Cup.

“The Rangers board committed to these matches following extensive negotiations over eight months.

“Seemingly in response to negative fan reaction, they have pulled out of their contracted commitment.

“We have worked closely with all stakeholders to bring this exciting event to Sydney and we refute any suggestion that we were unwilling to fulfil our commitments to Rangers.

“We have acted in good faith and have put the event on sale with a great response from fans here.

“In changing their minds, the Rangers board has let down many, many fans in Australia and the Asian region.

“We will now consult with our stakeholders before determining our response.”

Rangers were due to face Western Sydney Wanderers on November 16 and Celtic four days later, during the break in domestic football for the World Cup.

A number of supporters had complained about the project and protests disrupted Rangers’ recent win over Dundee as fans threw tennis balls and streamers on to the park several times.

It is understood Rangers cited issues with branding and payments, plus the timing and manner of the initial announcement, when alleging contractual breaches from the organisers.

The decision was welcomed by main fans’ group Club 1872, which owns about five per cent of shares in Rangers, and has been critical of the Ibrox hierarchy in recent weeks.

A statement from the group read: “Club 1872 welcomes Rangers’ decision to pull out of the Sydney Cup.

“We hope now that through meaningful engagement with supporters and shareholders, Rangers will find a more suitable way to give overseas supporters an opportunity to see the team playing live in November.”

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared he was still looking forward to the tournament despite Rangers ruling out a first overseas derby with his club.

When asked whether he was disappointed about the news or whether it had nothing to do with him, the former Australia head coach said: “It’s got to do with me because I’m the manager of a club that’s going there and looking forward to it.

“Apart from the fact that I think it’s going to be great for our football club because I know how passionate people are about this club and football in general, for me it’s a trip back home. So I am certainly looking forward to it.

“Disappointment? Disappointment for me is about things I can control. I’m not going to get disappointed over things that I have got nothing to do with.”

