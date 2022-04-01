MK Dons welcome trio back from international duty for visit of Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MK Dons welcome trio back from international duty for visit of Shrewsbury

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 12.31pm
Troy Parrott is available for MK Dons after international duty (Mike Egerton/PA)
Troy Parrott is available for MK Dons after international duty (Mike Egerton/PA)

MK Dons will be boosted by the return of Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Kaine Kesler Hayden for their home game against Shrewsbury.

Parrott, Coventry and Kesler Hayden have all been away on international duty and are expected to be available.

Wing-back Tennai Watson and fellow defender Aden Baldwin both remain sidelined through injury.

Striker Connor Wickham returned to action off the bench in the win at Cambridge last time out and is pushing for a start.

Tom Flanagan could be involved for Shrewsbury.

The defender is available after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.

The Shrews will be without David Davis, who is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Steve Cotterill’s side have won their last three consecutive games and are 15th in League One.

