Derby missing injured Colin Kazim-Richards for Preston clash

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 1.13pm
Derby’s Colin Kazim-Richards may not play again this season (David Davies/PA)
Derby striker Colin Kazim-Richards is out of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship with Preston and may not play again this season.

The 35-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the 3-1 defeat by Blackburn on March 15 and manager Wayne Rooney has revealed he is unlikely to be back before the end of the campaign.

Rooney will make a late decision on midfielder Ravel Morrison after assessing him on his return from international duty with Jamaica.

The Rams remain at the foot of the table, eight points adrift of safety with seven games to play and knowing there is no margin for error if they are to saves themselves after being deducted 21 points.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has only two significant absentees for the trip to Pride Park.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson has undergone knee surgery and will not play again this season.

In addition, striker Tom Barkhuizen, who has managed only three appearances since the end of November through injury, continues his fight for fitness.

However, defender Greg Cunningham, who has been out of action since the beginning of February with a calf injury, has returned to full training and is in contention.

