Morecambe duo Alfie McAlmont and Greg Leigh hoping for selection against Burton By Press Association April 1 2022, 1.19pm Alfie McCalmont, left, is back from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Morecambe pair Alfie McCalmont and Greg Leigh are hoping to be back in contention for the home game against Burton. On-loan Leeds midfielder McCalmont was due to return to training with Morecambe on Thursday after his involvement with the Northern Ireland Under-21s. Left-back Leigh will be assessed after featuring for Jamaica in their World Cup qualifiers against Canada and Honduras. Derek Adams' side, third from bottom and a point from safety, are bidding to halt a 12-game winless run. Burton midfielder Adlene Guedioura is pushing for a return to the starting line-up. Guedioura stepped off the bench in the recent defeat at Charlton after recovering from a calf injury. Fellow midfielder Joe Powell has recovered from a neck strain and should be available after playing for 65 minutes at Charlton. The Brewers, 17th in the table, have won only one of their last seven league games.