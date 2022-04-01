Same again for Ipswich as they prepare for visit of Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League One.

Captain Sam Morsy was restored to the starting line-up for last weekend’s clash with Plymouth after a knock and grabbed the only goal of the game to extend the Tractor Boys impressive unbeaten run to 11 matches.

It has raised the prospect of a late promotion push via the play-offs but the hosts remain without Kayden Jackson (hamstring) and George Edmundson (ankle).

Lee Evans (knee) and Idris El Mizouni (Achilles) have recently stepped up their respective recoveries and could be back in contention for the clash with U’s.

Cambridge are expected to be without midfielder Liam O’Neil again due to a calf issue.

He suffered the injury at MK Dons last month and sat out last weekend’s 1-0 win over Wimbledon.

Shilow Tracey was able to return for the victory last time out but U’s boss Mark Bonner is still not able to call upon captain Greg Taylor (ankle).

Jack Iredale (ankle) is close to a return and will be assessed before Saturday but Brighton loanee Jensen is not likely to feature again this season.