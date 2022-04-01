Joe Shaughnessy staying focused ahead of Motherwell clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Shaughnessy staying focused ahead of Motherwell clash

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.23pm
St Mirren’s Joe Shaughnessy is looking to come out on the right side of the pre-split drama (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Mirren captain Joe Shaughnessy insists there is no major pressure on his side as they look to turn the tide on last season’s last-gasp disappointment and seal an elusive top-six place.

Saints were on their way into the top six for the first time since 1985 before Hamilton’s Kyle Munro netted an 89th-minute equaliser against them in the final match before split.

The Buddies then discovered that Glenn Middleton’s 86th-minute winner for St Johnstone had sent the Perth side into the upper half in their place.

There is a different dynamic about this term with the club’s post-New Year push taking them back into contention before the departure of Jim Goodwin caused some upheaval.

Saints go into their penultimate game before the split a point off the top six, level with Saturday’s opponents Motherwell.

Speaking of last year’s drama, Shaughnessy said: “That was a hard one to take in the last couple of minutes, but we didn’t do enough in previous games before that Hamilton game to put ourselves comfortably in the top six.

“It’s a similar situation in that we could have made it easier for ourselves but I’m sure all the teams are feeling the same at the minute. No-one has really grabbed their opportunity and gone on a run and made certain of their places in the top six.

“It’s just a case of going out there and playing as well as we can and hoping to come out on the other end of it this season.”

The Irish defender, whose side host Rangers the following weekend, added: “We need to win at the weekend really. It’s got that feeling, end of season, big game, it’s all we have got left to play for now so it’s a massive game for us.

“There is not any big pressure. It’s not like anyone should be nervous going out there. You go out and play the game and we will prepare for it as well as we can.

“If we win we are not guaranteed top six anyway. There is no mad pressure, we will go out, put in a good performance and hopefully come away with the right result.”

