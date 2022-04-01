Trent Alexander-Arnold pushing for Liverpool return against Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Trent Alexander-Arnold pushing for Liverpool return against Watford

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.27pm
Trent Alexander-Arnold could return for Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)
Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a surprise return for Liverpool in their lunchtime clash with Watford.

The full-back has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring injury and boss Jurgen Klopp will decide whether to throw him straight back in.

Klopp’s only other concern is over midfielder Naby Keita (knee), who was unable to train on Thursday.

Watford will check on their returning internationals ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Winger Ismaila Sarr – fit again following a hamstring injury – helped Senegal beat Egypt after extra-time and penalties to qualify for the World Cup, while forward Joshua King scored a hat-trick as Norway thrashed Armenia.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou is set to be available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury and midfielder Kwadwo Baah (ankle) has been stepping up his fitness work during the international break.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Mane, Minamino, Origi, Milner, Tsimikas.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Kiko, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Kamara, Sissoko, Kucka, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Hernandez, Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Nkoulou, Masina, Cathcart, Cleverley, Sema, Kayembe, King, Kalu, Sarr

