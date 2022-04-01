Trent Alexander-Arnold pushing for Liverpool return against Watford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trent Alexander-Arnold could make a surprise return for Liverpool in their lunchtime clash with Watford.

The full-back has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring injury and boss Jurgen Klopp will decide whether to throw him straight back in.

Klopp’s only other concern is over midfielder Naby Keita (knee), who was unable to train on Thursday.

Watford will check on their returning internationals ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Winger Ismaila Sarr – fit again following a hamstring injury – helped Senegal beat Egypt after extra-time and penalties to qualify for the World Cup, while forward Joshua King scored a hat-trick as Norway thrashed Armenia.

Defender Nicolas Nkoulou is set to be available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury and midfielder Kwadwo Baah (ankle) has been stepping up his fitness work during the international break.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Mane, Minamino, Origi, Milner, Tsimikas.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Kiko, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Kamara, Sissoko, Kucka, Joao Pedro, Dennis, Hernandez, Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Nkoulou, Masina, Cathcart, Cleverley, Sema, Kayembe, King, Kalu, Sarr