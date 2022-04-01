Ben Davies fit to face Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Davies fit to face Newcastle

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.37pm
Ben Davies will be fit to face Newcastle (Tim Goode/PA)
Ben Davies will be fit to face Newcastle (Tim Goode/PA)

Tottenham defender Ben Davies will be fit for the visit of Newcastle.

The Wales international cut short his stay with his national team after feeling a muscle injury but he has recovered in time to play.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) will return to first-team training.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will make late checks on returning international trio Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Miguel Almiron.

The New Zealand, Brazil and Paraguay stars all endured gruelling journeys back to Tyneside and will be assessed before the game.

Keeper Martin Dubravka (illness) and defender Fabian Schar (groin) are expected to be fit, while midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has recovered from illness, but there are fresh Covid-19 cases within the camp and defenders Federico Fernandez (muscle), Kieran Tripper (fractured metatarsal) and striker Callum Wilson (Achilles/calf) remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

