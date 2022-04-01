Celtic duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic available to face Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Celtic duo Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic available to face Rangers

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.45pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is available for the Ibrox clash (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is available for the Ibrox clash (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic have been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday’s trip to Ibrox with the news that Kyogo Furuhashi and Tom Rogic will be available to face Rangers.

The only player who will be missing for the cinch Premiership leaders is James Forrest, who sits out again with a minor muscle problem.

Furuhashi has not played since aggravating a hamstring injury on Boxing Day, having netted 16 goals since his summer arrival.

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “He is a very good player and he had a fantastic first half of the season. We were disappointed for him that the injury came along and kept him out for quite a while.

“But we know the kind of impact he can have, he has already had a massive impact on our season and once he’s up and ready and out there again, I’m sure he will be looking to make a similar impact.”

Rogic missed Australia’s World Cup qualifiers after picking up an injury in the 4-0 win over Ross County and Postecoglou previously stated the midfielder would be out for the “medium term”.

But the influential playmaker returned to training in midweek and might not miss a match.

“If we had a game last weekend he wouldn’t have played, he didn’t train all last week,” Postecoglou said. “He missed Monday and Tuesday but he has put in a couple of sessions now and he feels good so he is available again.”

Japan forward Daizen Maeda has also shaken off fitness concerns after missing his country’s final qualifiers.

“Everyone has got through the international period well,” Postecoglou said. “The only one who is not available for the weekend is James Forrest, he has still got a bit of a niggle.

“He is ruled out but everyone else returned from international duty okay and the rest of them have been training all week.”

