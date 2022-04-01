Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ruled out of Celtic clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos ruled out of Celtic clash

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 2.55pm
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss the Celtic game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will miss the Celtic game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash against Celtic at Ibrox.

The Colombia forward was sent home early from international duty due to a muscle issue which sparked speculation about his fitness for the crucial Old Firm game.

Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed on Friday that Morelos, who has scored 18 times this season for the Light Blues, will miss the visit of the cinch Premiership leaders.

The Dutchman told Rangers’ official Twitter account he could also miss both legs of the Europa League quarter-final clash with Braga.

Van Bronckhorst said: “Unfortunately for all of us he won’t be with us on Sunday, we won’t have him back in the next couple of weeks.

“Morelos will be assessed and hopefully we can give more news after the weekend.”

Morelos’s absence is a huge blow to the champions, who trail Celtic by three points at the top of the league.

Rangers go into the penultimate Old Firm league meeting of the season with a Scottish Cup semi-final between the teams at Hampden Park scheduled in between.

Van Bronckhorst said: “With the remaining games anything can happen, I think it may go all the way to the end of the season.

“We need to start with winning this game on Sunday. It is a challenge but we embrace the challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier