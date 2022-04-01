Dundee have doubts over Charlie Adam for visit of Aberdeen By Press Association April 1 2022, 3.01pm Dundee could be without Charlie Adam this weekend (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee skipper Charlie Adam is a doubt for the cinch Premiership bottom club’s clash with Aberdeen. Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season while Adam Legzdins (knee) remains out too. Matty Kennedy remains out of the Aberdeen squad with a back issue. Dylan McGeouch is unlikely to feature due to a slight niggle while Adam Montgomery’s hamstring problem means he is still out for another three or four weeks. Mikey Devlin (ankle) remains on the sidelines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dundee team news: Will skipper Charlie Adam feature against Aberdeen? Dundee captain Charlie Adam admits future at club next season is uncertain Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to approach key Dundee clash with ‘positive mindset’ Dundee dealt huge blow as Lee Ashcroft ruled out for season – but there’s positive news on Charlie Adam