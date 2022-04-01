Hibernian missing suspended Ryan Porteous for home clash with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hibernian missing suspended Ryan Porteous for home clash with Dundee United

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 3.39pm
Ryan Porteous is suspended (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Porteous is suspended (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hibernian will be without Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash with Dundee United at Easter Road as the centre-back begins a four-match suspension.

Manager Shaun Maloney has several injury concerns, with Matt Macey, Sylvester Jasper and Josh Campbell all in a race to be fit, while Demetri Mitchell, Kevin Nisbet and Kyle Magennis are out.

Paul Hanlon is fully fit after his recent lay-off and fellow centre-back Harry Clarke has a chance of being in the squad for the first time after being sidelined by injury since joining the club in January.

United could be without three key players for the trip to Edinburgh.

Ian Harkes is definitely out, while fellow midfielders Dylan Levitt and Calum Butcher are both doubtful.

Striker Max Biamou, who has not featured since November, remains sidelined.

