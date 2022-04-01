Harrogate to check on Alex Pattison ahead of visit of Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Harrogate to check on Alex Pattison ahead of visit of Colchester

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 4.01pm
Harrogate will check on Alex Pattison (Nick Potts/PA)
Harrogate will check on Alex Pattison (Nick Potts/PA)

Harrogate will check on the fitness of Alex Pattison ahead of Saturday’s visit of Colchester in Sky Bet League Two.

Pattison was forced off late on during last weekend’s win over Scunthorpe and boss Simon Weaver will make a late call on his fitness.

Captain Josh Falkingham (foot), Brahima Diarra (ankle), Lewis Page (foot) and Lewis Richards (groin) all remain sidelined.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond should feature for Town despite briefly returning to train with his parent club during the last week.

Colchester will be boosted by their three international players coming back into the fold for the trip to Yorkshire.

Tyreik Wright, Tommy Smith and Armando Dobra all missed the vital 1-0 win over Tranmere.

Alan Judge and Emyr Huws were able to make the bench in last weekend’s victory following spells in the treatment room.

Owura Edwards will be checked on after a knock but Ryan Clampin (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier