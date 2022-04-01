Wilfried Zaha doubtful for Crystal Palace’s clash with Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wilfried Zaha doubtful for Crystal Palace’s clash with Arsenal

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 5.37pm
Wilfried Zaha is a doubt for Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira could be without Wilfried Zaha for his side’s Premier League clash against Arsenal on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international is a doubt after he was ruled out of his country’s 3-0 defeat against England with a hamstring injury.

Michael Olise could be absent after he withdrew from France’s Under-21 squad with a foot problem, while Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) is also facing a race against time to be fit for the visit of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to feature for Arsenal after missing England’s friendlies following a positive coronavirus test.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was also forced to withdraw from the Three Lions squad with a hip injury which is expected to keep him sidelined this week.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in training following a calf issue and could come into the side.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Olise, Mateta, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Riedewald, Milivojevic, Eze, Ayew, Edouard, Ferguson, Benteke, Matthews, Adaramola, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

