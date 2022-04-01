Fernandes signs new deal and no April fooling AJ – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association April 1 2022, 6.09pm Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Joshua (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 1. Football Bruno Fernandes signed a new deal at Manchester United. So happy to keep living this dream for more years ♥️ @ManUtd 🖤 pic.twitter.com/I62k64nBQD— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2022 Another award for Harry Kane. Amazing to win this award for the 7th time. Big thanks to all my teammates and coaches. Let’s keep it going in April! pic.twitter.com/7dZ85Yuw45— Harry Kane (@HKane) April 1, 2022 👑 Harry Kane has now won seven @PremierLeague Player of the Month awards.No player has ever won more. 👊 pic.twitter.com/LelRzOqnIJ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 1, 2022 Jose hailed his Roma squad. Christian Benteke took a trip down memory lane. The first @premierleague hat-trick. A childhood dream come true. https://t.co/u13X7l1asx— Christian Benteke (@chrisbenteke) April 1, 2022 Yaya Toure had a new role. It’s a great honour to announce that I am an official @FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 ambassador on the @roadto2022I'm looking forward to sharing the excitement with you as we build towards the tournament 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/sPNG6udg2C— Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) April 1, 2022 Cricket The Great British weather. Jofra Archer turned 27. Danni Wyatt relived England’s World Cup semi-final win. Yesterday was very special 🙌🏼 One last push on Sunday… #CWC22 #cwcfinal 🏴 pic.twitter.com/DaFQdjRxgR— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) April 1, 2022 KP got fooled. Tennis Naomi Osaka felt grateful. Man idk what’s going on but I’m just so grateful right now. Cheers to the ups and downs of life for making me appreciate this moment even more. We’re back in a final, see you on Saturday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cNxV1lZC7d— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) April 1, 2022 Darts Uncanny… I’m not having this . He looks nothing like me! https://t.co/Cu3B92bPjf— James Wade (@JamesWade180) April 1, 2022 Boxing AJ was not going to get caught out! April ain’t fooling me. pic.twitter.com/CuCoFob01k— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) April 1, 2022 Golf Sergio Garcia was looking forward to the Masters. That feeling 💯 Always grateful for the moment I put on the green jacket. Entering @TheMasters week with humble appreciation. pic.twitter.com/C64dcwRBEO— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 1, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social The Office inspires James Anderson interview – Sunday’s sporting social