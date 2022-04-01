Malky Mackay lifted by new deals as Ross County seek strong ‘structure and base’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Malky Mackay lifted by new deals as Ross County seek strong 'structure and base'

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 6.37pm
Malky Mackay's Ross County side next host Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay’s Ross County side next host Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Malky Mackay is confident there will be no need for another major rebuild at Ross County this summer as he continues to tie down his players on new deals.

The manager had to put together a squad from scratch after taking the reins in Dingwall last May.

But after Connor Randall and Ben Paton became the latest Staggies to agree contract extensions this week, Mackay feels he is on his way to building a squad with more long-term stability.

“That’s seven or eight now signed up in the last couple of weeks,” he said. “We’re starting to get a structure and a base. It was a tough start last summer in terms of the revamp of the whole squad so to have seven or eight who want to be here and have committed is terrific.

“It’s a boost for the structure of our squad that we don’t have that extra work to do in the summer. There will be plenty work to do in the summer but certainly not as much as last year, otherwise I’ll be locked up in a dark room!

“This group know each other now and they know how I want us to play. The ones that have signed are the ones I see training well every day. They’ve bought into the culture of what we’re doing and they’re shaping it themselves. We’re starting to get people wanting to commit their longer-term future here which bodes well.”

County host Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Saturday as they bid to keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the top six. The manager is working in the background to try to tie down more of his players on new deals.

“We’ve been talking to all the guys that are coming out of contract,” he said. “There are constant conversations going on with all of them. I’m hopeful things will happen but we’ll wait and see.”

