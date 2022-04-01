Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges ‘harassed and demonised’ after event exclusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges ‘harassed and demonised’ after event exclusion

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 7.41pm
Emily Bridges has been prevented from competing as a woman at this weekend’s National Omnium Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Emily Bridges has been prevented from competing as a woman at this weekend’s National Omnium Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Transgender cyclist Emily Bridges has said she has been “harassed and demonised” after being prevented from racing in a women’s event this weekend.

Bridges, 21, had been due to race against the likes of Dame Laura Kenny at the National Omnium Championships in Derby this weekend, her first race in the female category, but on Wednesday evening British Cycling announced that world governing body the UCI had ruled her ineligible.

It is understood that although British Cycling had accepted she had met the requirements – current transgender regulations require riders to have had testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre for a 12-month period prior to competition – the UCI has not yet granted her switch in licence.

In a statement on social media, Bridges expressed frustration at the process, saying she had been in contact with both British Cycling and the UCI for the last six months, providing the medical evidence necessary, and has not yet been given a full explanation of this week’s decision.

“Despite the public announcement, I still have little clarity around their finding of my ineligibility under their regulations,” Bridges wrote.

“I am an athlete, and I just want to race competitively again, within the regulations set by British Cycling and UCI after careful consideration of the research around transgender athletes.

“No one should have to choose between being who they are, and participating in the sport they love.”

Bridges, who was on British Cycling’s senior academy in 2019, came out as a transgender woman in October 2020. She had continued to compete as a male during her transition, and in February won the men’s points race at the British Universities’ championships in February.

UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2020 – Day Five – Velodrom
UCI president David Lappartient has questioned whether current regulations on transgender athletes are correct (Tim Goode/PA)

In 2018, Bridges set a national junior men’s record over 25 miles, registering a time which was two minutes faster than any senior female rider has delivered before or since, and her entry into this weekend’s championships sparked a debate over whether it was fair for her to compete.

In Friday’s statement, Bridges added: “As is no surprise with most of the British media, I’ve been relentlessly harassed and demonised by those who have a specific agenda to push.

“They attack anything that isn’t the norm and print whatever is most likely to result in the highest engagement for their articles, and bring in advertising.

“This is without care for the wellbeing of individuals or marginalised groups, and others are left to pick up the pieces due to their actions.”

Bridges said she had remained in contact with British Cycling and the UCI and was seeking an answer on her eligibility.

Earlier this week, UCI president David Lappartient had raised the question of fairness and told the BBC he was concerned about whether current regulations on transgender athletes go far enough.

“In cycling, in swimming, in athletics, the question of fair competition is really a question we must put on the table,” he said. “Is it a right to take part when you do the transition at the highest level or do we have to see if this will affect the fairness of competition?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier