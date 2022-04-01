Edinburgh boost play-off hopes by holding champions Kelty Hearts to a draw By Press Association April 1 2022, 9.45pm Kelty Hearts were held to a 1-1 draw at Edinburgh City (Andrew Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Newly-crowned cinch Scottish League Two champions Kelty Hearts had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw with Edinburgh at Ainslie Park. The visitors, who clinched the title with a win over Stenhousemuir last weekend, led through a brilliant flick and volley from Jamie Barjonas in the 48th minute. Alfie Agyeman could have increased Kelty’s lead on the hour but he was denied by a brilliant save from Edinburgh keeper Brian Schwake. Ryan Shanley equalised for Edinburgh from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to boost their play-off hopes after two successive defeats. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Jamie Barjonas scores twice as leaders Kelty Hearts beat Albion Rovers Kieran Ngwenya: Aberdeen prospect talks Malawi, Kelty Hearts loan and Dons dream Kelty Hearts ‘take their medicine’ as Kevin Thomson draws Rangers and Celtic comparison Greg Kiltie at the double as St Mirren ease past Kelty Hearts in cup tie