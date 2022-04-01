Kilmarnock stretch lead to five points after draw with Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock extended their lead at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship to five points despite having to settle for a point at Morton.

Derek McInnes’ men went into the game searching for their fifth straight win but fell behind when Gozie Ugwu headed the hosts in front just before the hour mark.

But their lead didn’t last long as Oli Shaw slotted home a penalty five minutes later after a handball in the Morton box to haul the visitors level.

Gary Oliver missed a late chance for Morton on the counter-attack but the hosts took a point that moved them further clear of the relegation zone.