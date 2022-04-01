Kilmarnock stretch lead to five points after draw with Morton By Press Association April 1 2022, 9.53pm Morton drew with Kilmarnock (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kilmarnock extended their lead at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship to five points despite having to settle for a point at Morton. Derek McInnes’ men went into the game searching for their fifth straight win but fell behind when Gozie Ugwu headed the hosts in front just before the hour mark. But their lead didn’t last long as Oli Shaw slotted home a penalty five minutes later after a handball in the Morton box to haul the visitors level. Gary Oliver missed a late chance for Morton on the counter-attack but the hosts took a point that moved them further clear of the relegation zone. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dunfermline 1-1 Morton: Lewis McCann rescues precious point for relegation-threatened Pars Jonson Clarke-Harris’ late penalty earns Peterborough a point against Stoke Kilmarnock move top of Championship after easing to victory at 10-man Ayr Kilmarnock keep up pressure at top with routine win over Hamilton