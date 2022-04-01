Kerr McInroy rescues point for Ayr with late goal against Hamilton By Press Association April 1 2022, 9.57pm Kerr McInroy was on target (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Kerr McInroy scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw for Ayr against Hamilton in the cinch Championship. Hamilton looked on course to keep the pressure on the top four after Andy Winter struck the opener with six minutes gone. But McInroy’s wonder strike, with virtually the last kick of the match, denied the visitors all three points. Hamilton remain in sixth, six points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle having played a game more, with Ayr in eighth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Cove Rangers rescue late point against promotion rivals Airdrie Late Tomi Adeloye header earns Ayr draw at Morton Why Dunfermline late show was a case of ‘no pain, no gain’ for Lewis McCann 5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish football