Emma Hayes backs Chelsea to handle the pressure of holding off WSL chasing pack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Emma Hayes backs Chelsea to handle the pressure of holding off WSL chasing pack

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 1.29pm
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has backed her players to handle the pressure as they chase a third successive Women’s Super League title (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has backed her players to handle the pressure as they chase a third successive Women’s Super League title (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is backing her players to deal with the pressure of holding off the chasing pack as they close in on a third successive Women’s Super League title.

The Blues, who have won the league in five of the last seven seasons, entertain Reading on Sunday evening and currently sit a point clear of Arsenal at the top of the table with both sides having five games to play.

They have bounced back from the disappointment of League Cup final defeat with five successive wins in all competitions, the most recent of them last Sunday’s 9-0 demolition of Leicester.

Hayes, who will be without injured duo Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder, told the club’s official website: “We’re used to being in this position and to be honest the pressures… we don’t feel that because I’d rather be in the position where something’s within our control than the other way around.

“We know we’ve got a tough run-in; it doesn’t change. For us to win the league… we still have some really tricky opponents.

“We’ve just got to stay in our lane, keep doing the work every day and let the results take care of themselves.”

The fact that Chelsea have scored 22 goals in those last five games looks ominous for the Royals, although they are one of only two teams to have beaten Hayes’ side in the league this year with Deanne Rose’s goal securing a shock 1-0 win on December 11.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers is expecting a tough encounter with Chelsea
Reading manager Kelly Chambers is expecting a tough encounter with Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Reading manager Kelly Chambers told the club’s official website: “It’s going to be a tough encounter with the way they performed at the weekend and that scoreline, which reflected their performance, and they were very, very ruthless in front of goal.

“So yes, we’re not hiding from the fact it’ll be difficult, but for us it’s a case of stepping up to the occasion and probably stepping up higher than what we did in the home game because they are now playing for something extra, maintaining top position and a part of them thinking back to December.”

Arsenal will look to bounce back from their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Wolfsburg when they travel to lowly Leicester at lunchtime.

The Gunners have lost only one league game to date, a 2-0 defeat at bottom-of-the-table Birmingham in January, and head coach Jonas Eidevall is expecting a response.

Eidevall told the club’s official website: “It’s one thing to lose one game, but we need to be ready for the next one and that requires a lot from everyone.”

Manchester United face Brighton as they attempt to reel in the top two, while Tottenham will hope to consolidate their place in the top five when they host Aston Villa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier