Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw boost Manchester City in race for Europe

Manchester City’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League received a major boost as they triumphed 2-0 at West Ham.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring for Gareth Taylor’s side by finding the bottom corner of the Hammers’ net with just eight minutes gone.

Bunny Shaw then doubled City’s advantage with a clinical header shortly after the hour mark.

A very satisfying afternoon in London! 🤩 ⚒️ 0-2 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/jyPJVJGHnh — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) April 2, 2022

City’s win, their seventh in a row in all competitions, sees them move level on points with third-placed Manchester United.

The top three qualify for next season’s Champions League with just four WSL games remaining.