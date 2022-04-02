Georgia Stanway and Bunny Shaw boost Manchester City in race for Europe By Press Association April 2 2022, 2.51pm Bunny Shaw was on target against West Ham (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Manchester City’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League received a major boost as they triumphed 2-0 at West Ham. Georgia Stanway opened the scoring for Gareth Taylor’s side by finding the bottom corner of the Hammers’ net with just eight minutes gone. Bunny Shaw then doubled City’s advantage with a clinical header shortly after the hour mark. A very satisfying afternoon in London! 🤩⚒️ 0-2 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/jyPJVJGHnh— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) April 2, 2022 City’s win, their seventh in a row in all competitions, sees them move level on points with third-placed Manchester United. The top three qualify for next season’s Champions League with just four WSL games remaining. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Jurgen Klopp content with Liverpool position ahead of crunch Man City showdown Jurgen Klopp bemused by ‘most ridiculous’ FA planning for Wembley semi-final Manchester City set to be without Ruben Dias for crucial week Ukrainian Andrii Kravchuk training with Man City after arriving in UK as refugee