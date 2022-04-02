They have to celebrate – Mikel Arteta defends joyous reaction to win at Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
They have to celebrate – Mikel Arteta defends joyous reaction to win at Villa

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 3.05pm
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno celebrates with Thomas Partey, Ben White, right, and Rob Holding, left, after making a save in the closing stages against Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told his players to carry on celebrating despite criticism of their reaction after the final whistle at Aston Villa.

Bukayo Saka’s goal secured a 1-0 victory at Villa Park in the Gunners’ last game before the international break, prompting a joyous response on the pitch afterwards.

Villa defender Ashley Young later claimed Arteta’s team has celebrated “like they won the league”, while pundit Gabby Agbonlahor went further, suggesting the scenes had been worthy of Champions League success.

However as he prepared his team for Monday night’s trip to Crystal Palace, Arteta told a press conference: “I don’t tell the players to celebrate or not, it’s something that comes right from them.

“It’s great when I see them hugging each other, touching each other, enjoying each other, celebrating with the fans who made a long trip to be with us for a 12.30pm kick-off and showing their gratitude for them being supportive… for me it’s great.

“The best moments as a football player are after winning a match, the atmosphere with your team-mates, and they have to celebrate, of course.”

Arsenal headed into the weekend sitting in fourth place in the table with North London rivals Tottenham and Manchester United hot on their heels in pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Spurs, who host Newcastle on Sunday evening, could be level on points and leapfrog them on goal difference with a sizeable win, albeit having played two games more than their neighbours.

But Arteta insists he will remain relaxed about what the chasing pack are doing as he focuses only on his team.

He said: “We are going to focus on what we can do. That’s the only thing we can control. Through the TV, we can suffer or enjoy, but there is not much we can do.

“What we have to do is win the football matches that we need to to achieve what we want, and that’s only in our hands.”

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is likely to miss the game with the hip injury which forced him to withdraw from the England squad, but midfielder Saka is back in training after recovering from Covid-19 and full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu has a chance of returning from a calf problem.

