Ruben Rodrigues nets hat-trick as Notts County claim comfortable win at Southend

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 4.59pm
Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues scored a hat-trick (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Notts County’s Ruben Rodrigues scored a hat-trick (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ruben Rodrigues hit a brilliant hat-trick as Notts County further cemented their position in the top seven with a 3-0 win at Southend.

Ian Burchnall’s men went ahead 19 minutes in, with Harry Arter’s free-kick finding Portuguese striker Rodrigues, whose shot from a tight angle went in via the underside of the bar.

County keeper Vitezslav Jaros had to be alert to tip a Shaun Hobson header over the bar after the restart, before Rodrigues whistled a ball across the the goal.

Rodrigues was back on target and back in the goals a minute after the hour mark, though, converting after good work from Kyle Wootton in the box.

Southend had a chance to reply when Alex Lacey fouled Callum Powell in the penalty area, but Sam Dalby’s spot-kick was saved by Jaros, and Rodrigues snuffed out any lingering hopes with 10 minutes left.

