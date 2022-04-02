Ruben Rodrigues nets hat-trick as Notts County claim comfortable win at Southend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ruben Rodrigues hit a brilliant hat-trick as Notts County further cemented their position in the top seven with a 3-0 win at Southend.

Ian Burchnall’s men went ahead 19 minutes in, with Harry Arter’s free-kick finding Portuguese striker Rodrigues, whose shot from a tight angle went in via the underside of the bar.

County keeper Vitezslav Jaros had to be alert to tip a Shaun Hobson header over the bar after the restart, before Rodrigues whistled a ball across the the goal.

Rodrigues was back on target and back in the goals a minute after the hour mark, though, converting after good work from Kyle Wootton in the box.

Southend had a chance to reply when Alex Lacey fouled Callum Powell in the penalty area, but Sam Dalby’s spot-kick was saved by Jaros, and Rodrigues snuffed out any lingering hopes with 10 minutes left.