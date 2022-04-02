Aleksandar Mitrovic double fires leaders Fulham to derby victory over QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Aleksandar Mitrovic double fires leaders Fulham to derby victory over QPR

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.09pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals as Fulham downed QPR (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals as Fulham downed QPR (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored both goals as Sky Bet Championship leaders Fulham west London rivals QPR 2-0.

Mitrovic’s first-half opener put Fulham in control and the Serbia striker’s 78th-minute penalty sealed the victory, and took his tally to 37 league goals this season.

Fulham, who look certain to be promoted back to the top flight at the first time of asking, went ahead after 14 minutes at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Tom Cairney played the ball in to Fabio Carvalho, who pulled it back from the right-hand touchline for Mitrovic to score from close range.

Rangers caused Fulham some problems after the goal, with the fit-again Lyndon Dykes shooting wide and Yoann Barbet well over, while visiting keeper Marek Rodak spilled Dion Sanderson’s long-range effort before gathering the ball at the second attempt.

But Fulham always looked threatening and very nearly doubled their lead on the counter-attack.

Carvalho got away from Sam Field before the Portuguese youngster’s shot deflected off Sanderson and looped over keeper Keiren Westwood and against the post.

And Westwood denied Fulham before the interval, saving from Bobby Decordova-Reid after the Whites forward found himself through on goal.

Marco Silva’s side continued to have the upper hand in the second half, with Harry Wilson firing wide before having a decent case for a penalty ignored when he was barged over by Barbet after latching on to Neco Williams’ excellent forward pass.

However, referee Gavin Ward did point to the spot 12 minutes from time after Williams’ right-wing cross struck Lee Wallace’s arm.

Mitrovic coolly converted, ending any real prospect of a QPR comeback.

While their neighbours seem on course to join fellow west London clubs Chelsea and Brentford in the Premier League, Rangers – regularly the area’s top side in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, face the prospect of being left behind.

This result continued an awful run which has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

Rangers have lost their past three matches and five of the last six. In their last 11 games, they have won just twice and suffered seven defeats.

Injuries have hit them hard, with recent signing Westwood brought in because four keepers – Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Jordan Archer and youngster Joe Walsh – are all sidelined.

The loss of talisman Chris Willock to a hamstring problem has also been a hammer blow for Mark Warburton’s side, who lack ideas going forward without him.

Their miserable afternoon ended with boss Warburton being yellow-carded and his assistant John Eustace sent off in stoppage time, seemingly because of comments made to the fourth official or Fulham’s coaching staff.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier