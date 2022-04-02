Billy Waters at the double as Halifax see off Wealdstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Billy Waters at the double as Halifax see off Wealdstone

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.09pm
Halifax played host to Wealdstone (Peter Byrne/PA)
Halifax played host to Wealdstone (Peter Byrne/PA)

Halifax returned to winning ways in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 victory over Wealdstone.

The hosts had lost their previous two league matches but got their promotion push back on track at The Shay thanks to Billy Waters’ double.

Halifax had the better chances in the first half, the best of which fell to Matt Warburton in the fourth minute, but his right-footed shot from the edge of the box struck the post.

Gerry McDonagh was twice denied by Wealdstone keeper George Wickens before Niall Maher had a shot cleared off the line by Aaron Henry.

The Shaymen finally went ahead on the hour mark when substitute Waters slotted home after Tyrell Warren’s cross fell to him in the box.

Waters then doubled his tally for the day in the 74th minute when he tricked two defenders and fired a shot from the edge of the area into the bottom corner.

