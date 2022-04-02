Carlisle deny nine-man Tranmere at the death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Carlisle deny nine-man Tranmere at the death

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.15pm
Calum MacDonald was sent off for Tranmere (Nick Potts/PA).
Substitute Tobi Sho-Silva scored at the death to secure a point for Carlisle at nine-man Tranmere as a fiery encounter at Prenton Park ended in a 2-2 draw.

It looked as though Elliott Nevitt had done enough to earn Tranmere all three points when he broke away in the 76th minute to score, but Sho-Silva headed home in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Jordan Gibson’s shot had come back off a post.

Omari Patrick’s strike had earlier brought Carlisle level for the first time in the 55th minute as they made a one-man advantage tell after half-time, following Calum MacDonald’s straight red card for a late challenge on Kelvin Mellor in the 40th minute.

The goal cancelled out Kane Hemmings’ opener on the quarter-hour mark, with the striker slotting home Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.

An ill-tempered match boiled over on the back of MacDonald’s sending-off, with a mass brawl ensuing and six yellow cards being dished out by referee Charles Breakspear.

Among the recipients were the two managers – Micky Mellon and Paul Simpson – seemingly for failing to control their players.

Tranmere were reduced to nine men in the first minute of added time, with Kieron Morris sent off for a high boot on Rod McDonald, before Sho-Silva bagged the dramatic equaliser.

