Dominic Thompson own goal hands Cambridge narrow victory at Ipswich

Cambridge severely dented Ipswich’s bid to progress towards a top-six place after they came away from Portman Road with an unexpected 1-0 League One victory.

Dominic Thompson’s own goal was enough to claim victory for the visitors and it was Town’s first defeat in 12 games, keeping them six points off a play-off spot.

United had the ball in the net through Joe Ironside but the goal was ruled offside and Cambridge’s penalty appeals were turned down after Cameron Burgess fouled George Williams just outside the area.

Town goalkeeper Christian Walton tipped the ball over the crossbar following a Williams header, then Sam Morsy had a clear shot at goal but his effort lacked pace.

The deadlock was finally broken after 56 minutes when the visitors took the lead following a free-kick by Sam Smith.

Paul Digby flicked the ball towards goal and Ironside’s challenge with Thompson resulted in the ball ending up in the Ipswich goal.

Norwood had a clear-cut chance for Ipswich but struck his shot straight at goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov and Morsy’s 25-yard shot struck the stopper in the chest and spun away.

Two minutes into second-half stoppage-time, substitute Macauley Bonne turned the ball into the net but his effort was ruled offside.