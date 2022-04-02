Nathan Broadhead seals last-gasp win for play-off chasing Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nathan Broadhead seals last-gasp win for play-off chasing Sunderland

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.23pm
Nathan Broadhead was the matchwinner for Sunderland (Leila Coker/PA)
Nathan Broadhead was the matchwinner for Sunderland (Leila Coker/PA)

A last-minute winner from Nathan Broadhead helped Sunderland move back into the League One play-off places after beating Gillingham 1-0.

The Black Cats had plenty of chances throughout but Broadhead’s late goal saw the side move into sixth while the Gills drop to 20th, just two points above the relegation zone.

The hosts started brightly and applied plenty of pressure, with Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke going close.

They came close to finding the opener 20 minutes in when Clarke’s cross met Luke O’Nien in the middle of the box but his header rattled off the bar.

Gillingham responded with an opening of their own moments later but Charlie Kelman’s shot from a tight angle flew wide.

Sunderland started the second half well and came close again following a goal-line scramble from a corner but could not get the ball over the line.

The Gills then tried their luck when David Tutonda crossed into the box but Vadaine Oliver headed wide.

Corry Evans could have put Sunderland in front 10 minutes from time but fired his effort over the bar before Broadhead found the winner in the last seconds of stoppage time, heading into the bottom corner.

