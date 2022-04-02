Fleetwood boost survival hopes with win over bottom side Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Fleetwood boost survival hopes with win over bottom side Crewe

By Press Association
April 2 2022, 5.25pm
Anthony Pilkington was on target for Fleetwood (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Anthony Pilkington was on target for Fleetwood (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Fleetwood boosted their Sky Bet League One survival hopes with a 3-1 win at bottom club Crewe.

Harvey Macadam put the Cod Army ahead with his first senior goal, but Chris Long hit back for Crewe in first-half stoppage time against his former club.

But second-half goals from substitutes Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison ensured the visitors stayed out of the bottom four.

Fleetwood took an 18th-minute lead when Harrison Biggins lofted the ball over and Macadam rose to plant a downward header into the bottom corner.

Alex Cairns preserved the lead when thwarting efforts from Chris Porter and Long.

Porter headed over and wide from tempting positions. Although at the other end Ged Garner was inches away from adding a second with a powerful header from a pullback from Cian Hayes.

Long hauled the Railwaymen back on terms when he made space 25 yards out to smash a powerful effort past Cairns.

And after the restart Oli Finney failed to get a header on target from Tom Lowery’s inviting cross.

Travis Johnson’s mistake offered Biggins a sight at goal, only for the midfielder to blaze high over the bar.

But Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey’s substitutions paid off with Pilkington and Harrison sealing a much-needed win.

First Harrison was wasteful when driving across the face of goal after being put clear by Paddy Lane.

But then Pilkington flicked a header from Callum Camps’ cross over goalkeeper Dave Richards and into the far corner.

And after Pilkington’s shot was parried by Richards, Harrison nudged the rebound over the line despite the keeper’s effort to keep it out.

